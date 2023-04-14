Sign up
Photo 469
04-14 -shadows
Saw these shadows on our kitchen floor.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
586
photos
22
followers
27
following
Tags
shadows
Mags
ace
Nice shadows!
April 15th, 2023
