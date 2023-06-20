Previous
06-20 - Roermond by talmon
06-20 - Roermond

They are stripping a house in Roermond except for the facade. This is the counterweight of the crane that is used to transport trash or building material over the facade.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Jan Talmon

I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
