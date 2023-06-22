Sign up
Photo 538
06-22 - Filler
Taken in Roermond 2 days ago. I had to wait till the lady finished chaining her bike to this post. The yellow sign reads "No Parking of Bikes and Mopeds".
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
no parking
