07-24 - Photoshop smoke by talmon
07-24 - Photoshop smoke

It is raining cats and dogs. Hence some Photoshop trials with one of the smoke photo's of last week
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Very cool! Nicely colored too.
July 27th, 2023  
