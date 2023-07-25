Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 565
07-25 - Ollie
I was in Heerlen and took a lot of photo's with my new camera. When I came home I saw the memory card in front of my iMac. So all in vain, but still there is the long-legged Ollie in his (not her Agnes) favorite pose.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
705
photos
24
followers
31
following
155% complete
View this month »
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
25th July 2023 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ollie
Mags
ace
Great pose and capture!
July 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close