07-25 - Ollie by talmon
07-25 - Ollie

I was in Heerlen and took a lot of photo's with my new camera. When I came home I saw the memory card in front of my iMac. So all in vain, but still there is the long-legged Ollie in his (not her Agnes) favorite pose.
Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Great pose and capture!
July 27th, 2023  
