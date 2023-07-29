Sign up
Previous
Photo 569
07-29 - Photoshop smoke 2
Another photoshop experiment with one of the smoke images of last week.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
707
photos
23
followers
30
following
3
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
22nd July 2023 6:24pm
Tags
twirls
Mags
ace
Oh so lovely!
July 29th, 2023
