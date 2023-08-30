Previous
08-30 - Wine
Photo 583

08-30 - Wine

Sometimes you get a wine that - when you finish your glass - gives a film on the glass. We had such a wine during our diner-lunch.
30th August 2023

Jan Talmon

@talmon
Jan Talmon
