Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 588
10-15 - Shadow of cloud on windmill
Just across the border in Germany. All windmills are painted white, but with the shadow of the clouds, you get some interesting color differences.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
728
photos
22
followers
30
following
161% complete
View this month »
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th October 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close