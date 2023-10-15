Previous
10-15 - Shadow of cloud on windmill by talmon
10-15 - Shadow of cloud on windmill

Just across the border in Germany. All windmills are painted white, but with the shadow of the clouds, you get some interesting color differences.
15th October 2023

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful
October 15th, 2023  
