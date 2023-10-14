Previous
10-14 - Wallpaper in Nieuw Ehrenstein by talmon
10-14 - Wallpaper in Nieuw Ehrenstein

Nieuw Ehrenstein is a restored minor in the south of Limburg. One has tried to restore the original aspects of the house, like this wallpaper that was hot in the 1850-ties.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely photo
October 15th, 2023  
