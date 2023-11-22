Sign up
Photo 597
22-11 - An Evening in the theater
An excellent dance show on the music of the Police/Sting.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
757
photos
25
followers
33
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2023 7:41pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
sting
John Falconer
ace
Sound like fun.
January 8th, 2024
