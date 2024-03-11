Sign up
Photo 675
03-11 - When will the rain be over?
On a soaking wet Monday Vera went out several times, but she never went into the garden, only sitting in a dry spot just outside the kitchen.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
831
photos
28
followers
35
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th March 2024 8:12am
