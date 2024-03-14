Previous
Next
03-14 - Charging station by talmon
Photo 678

03-14 - Charging station

Recently erected at the parking lot of a hardware store in Roermond (Gamma). I have never seen a car recharging there.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise