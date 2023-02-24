Sign up
9 / 365
02-24 - It was dirty outside
Vera and Gijs have their one door. She came in after a stroll through our garden while it was raining.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
522
photos
19
followers
27
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pawns
