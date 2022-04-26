Sign up
4 / 365
04-26 - At the barbershop-2
Early shavers made by Philips and Remington
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Second choice
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
26th April 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#barber
