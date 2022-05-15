Sign up
8 / 365
05-15 - moon with clouds
Was intriged bij het clouds around the moon. Just used my iPhone.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
#moon
