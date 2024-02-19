Previous
02-19 - Sculpture by talmon
133 / 365

02-19 - Sculpture

Playing with light and close-up.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I really like how you did this collage!
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise