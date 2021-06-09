This kid

Have not been here for some time but I always love to touch base and get inspired by what other talented people are doing and seeing what is happening in other parts of the world and my own country. Currently in the (hopefully) last part of a lockdown so I have been taking pics of my very first grandchild because thankfully they live close. I'm totally biased, but is this kid not the most adorable thing you've seen today! 4 months old and I just want to smother him in gooey, smoochy grandma kisses, even with my hairy chin thanks to lockdown! Lucky he is not old enough to complain about my fluff.....LOL

No need to comment (on my pic that is).