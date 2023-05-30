Sign up
Photo 1269
Timely opportunity
At the Malmsbury gardens and a lovely young couple were taking shots so we crashed their photo session and they were kind enough to not mind too much ;-)
30th May 2023
30th May 23
Terrie
@teodw
1269
photos
31
followers
46
following
347% complete
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
Views
1
365
NIKON Z 6
29th May 2023 10:18pm
leaves
australia
autumn
model
gardens
umbrella
