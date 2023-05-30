Previous
Timely opportunity by teodw
Photo 1269

Timely opportunity

At the Malmsbury gardens and a lovely young couple were taking shots so we crashed their photo session and they were kind enough to not mind too much ;-)
30th May 2023 30th May 23

Terrie

@teodw
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise