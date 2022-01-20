Previous
Next
Lone Surfer by teodw
Photo 1226

Lone Surfer

I was learning to play with blur in photoshop. Taken near Wilson's Prom, it was an ideal shot to blur those waves.
20th January 2022 20th Jan 22

Terrie

@teodw
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise