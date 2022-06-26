Previous
F U by teodw
Photo 1226

F U

I can't believe it's been that long since I last posted - crikey!
This is a fellow camera club member who kindly posed so I could do a portrait for an upcoming club comp. She is a good sport and yes, I asked her to flick me the bird ;-)
Terrie

@teodw
