Photo 1226
F U
I can't believe it's been that long since I last posted - crikey!
This is a fellow camera club member who kindly posed so I could do a portrait for an upcoming club comp. She is a good sport and yes, I asked her to flick me the bird ;-)
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
10
10
365
NIKON Z 6
8th June 2022 2:01am
Tags
portrait
,
glamour
,
woman
,
pose
,
classy
