Photo 1229
Classy lady
Cathy is always up for letting me practice portraits with her. As a fellow camera club member, she gets it!
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Terrie
@teodw
1236
photos
33
followers
49
following
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
8th June 2022 12:38am
b&w
portrait
mono
fur
lady
stoll
