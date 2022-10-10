Previous
Hula Hoop girl by teodw
Hula Hoop girl

At BFOP we photographed some acrobatic performers. It was a workshop to practice using flash/strobes.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Terrie

@teodw
Diana ace
Nice composition.
November 5th, 2022  
