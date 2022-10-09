Sign up
Photo 1240
Canola
On the return drive from Bright, we stopped on the way to Lake Buffalo to shoot this scene of canola and old tobacco kiln.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Terrie
@teodw
1240
photos
34
followers
46
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th October 2022 4:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
landscape
,
kiln
,
canola
,
bfop
