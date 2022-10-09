Previous
Next
Canola by teodw
Photo 1240

Canola

On the return drive from Bright, we stopped on the way to Lake Buffalo to shoot this scene of canola and old tobacco kiln.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Terrie

@teodw
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise