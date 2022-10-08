Previous
Utilising light by teodw
Photo 1239

Utilising light

From the Utilising light to create mood workshop with Chris Hopkins, a photojournalist, who taught us to see the different kinds of light in a setting and to use that to create a moody image.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Terrie

@teodw
Photo Details

