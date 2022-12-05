Previous
Lake Wallaga by teodw
Lake Wallaga

Stayed here for 3 nights. What a great little spot to wind down and watch the world go by. Lots of fish and birds and boating.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Terrie

@teodw
