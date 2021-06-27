Previous
Next
Strangulation By Ivy. by teresahodgkinson
16 / 365

Strangulation By Ivy.

Ivy certainly has a strangle hold on this tree...but the criss cross patterns are visually pleasing...😏😉
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise