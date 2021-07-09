Previous
Drummond Castle Garden, Scotland. by teresahodgkinson
Drummond Castle Garden, Scotland.

A stunningly beautiful place that makes you gasp as you lean over the wall and get your first view of the garden. We spent a while there and I took 'a few' photos!?!
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
