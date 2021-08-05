Previous
Sand Ripples on a Rock. by teresahodgkinson
55 / 365

Sand Ripples on a Rock.

The beach is a great place to find interesting patterns and textures.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are really fun patterns
August 5th, 2021  
