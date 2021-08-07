Previous
More Sculptured Rocks. by teresahodgkinson
More Sculptured Rocks.

These rocks appear to be seeping out from under the concrete sea wall, almost like slow moving lava...😊
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Another good one
August 7th, 2021  
