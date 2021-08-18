Previous
Next
Proper Coffee Break/Still Life -2. by teresahodgkinson
68 / 365

Proper Coffee Break/Still Life -2.

Should be a regular treat...proper coffee as opposed to instant...😋
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I love the edit! (I never drink instant, but love my stove top coffee maker, but then I only drink 1 good coffee a day)
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise