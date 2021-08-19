Previous
Paddling Thru Lillies. by teresahodgkinson
69 / 365

Paddling Thru Lillies.

This was my Mum's garden statue. Not really my taste, but it reminds me of her when I sit by the mini-pond.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

