Vista To Vista. by teresahodgkinson
94 / 365

Vista To Vista.

A somewhat perilous scramble to get to this vantage point...but worth it, I think.
(That tiny figure in the extreme background is my bro who thought I was nuts!..😂)
13th September 2021

Teresa

teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Maggiemae ace
Ooh, you have managed to capture so many colours in this amazing rock formation! fav
September 13th, 2021  
