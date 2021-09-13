Sign up
94 / 365
Vista To Vista.
A somewhat perilous scramble to get to this vantage point...but worth it, I think.
(That tiny figure in the extreme background is my bro who thought I was nuts!..😂)
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
1
Teresa
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Maggiemae
ace
Ooh, you have managed to capture so many colours in this amazing rock formation! fav
September 13th, 2021
