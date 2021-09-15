Previous
Another White Rock Cave. by teresahodgkinson
96 / 365

Another White Rock Cave.

I can't resist the startling contrast between the pure white rock and the sea stained rock. It makes for an interesting photo...😄
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
