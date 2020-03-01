Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 401
Sunset Dove
went for an evening stroll.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Milanie
ace
What a lovely molten gold color
March 2nd, 2020
Teriyaki
@milaniet
thanks, there are some pretty good sunsets out here.
March 2nd, 2020
