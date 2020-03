Stuck at home processing day 1

Sorry about the delay, I have went through surgery last week (fine!) and am now in lock down with the state of WA.



With that in mind I am processing some older photos and seeing how I like them.



PSA: If yuou live in an area with a data cap, check to see if it is suspended due the the pandemic. I chose this as a great (data cap free!) time to upload 2TB of photos to amazon prime free online backup