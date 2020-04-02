Previous
Next
The Deep woods by teriyakih
Photo 408

The Deep woods

Missing the forest now that I live in grassland. I really wish I moved whatever was blocking in the front center, but I like the mood, and the 60mm Macro hexagons that have grown on me over time!
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise