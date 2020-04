Winter Hummingbird

I finally made something of this with a little work and cloning of distracting elements. For the record it has set in the library since 2018. Ends up taking too many shots for my photo a day project made for some really good seconds as my processing prowess slowly progresses.



So check your photo libray if you have one, or ask any questions you might have to someone who lost a month of shots from not backing up well.