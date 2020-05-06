Sign up
Photo 424
The hole in the storm
After more youtube learning and taking my time I am really liking some of the advanced light room features.....
But I am thinking I need to at least process 5 shots week to get more experience with lightroom before I move into photoshop.
It kind of sucks to leave a processing ecosystem.....
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th May 2020 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
