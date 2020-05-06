Previous
The hole in the storm by teriyakih
Photo 424

The hole in the storm

After more youtube learning and taking my time I am really liking some of the advanced light room features.....

But I am thinking I need to at least process 5 shots week to get more experience with lightroom before I move into photoshop.


It kind of sucks to leave a processing ecosystem.....
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
