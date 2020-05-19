Sign up
Photo 429
Hunter ready to spring
I really don't' mind jumping spiders. No idea why, but I am far more tolerant of them... maybe because they don't bite or build webs. Just roaming hunters keeping the pests away.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
2
2
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th May 2020 4:01pm
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love spiders!!! This one looks like a character from a doctor suess children’s book! Fab and fav
May 20th, 2020
Nickw
ace
Love this!!
May 20th, 2020
