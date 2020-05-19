Previous
Hunter ready to spring by teriyakih
Hunter ready to spring

I really don't' mind jumping spiders. No idea why, but I am far more tolerant of them... maybe because they don't bite or build webs. Just roaming hunters keeping the pests away.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Hope D Jennings ace
I love spiders!!! This one looks like a character from a doctor suess children’s book! Fab and fav
May 20th, 2020  
Nickw ace
Love this!!
May 20th, 2020  
