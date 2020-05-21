Sign up
Photo 431
The Sky in the lot
A short lived puddle in the parking lot caught the reflection just right.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
1
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st May 2020 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
this is lovely...
May 22nd, 2020
