Revisiting old friends by teriyakih
Photo 438

Revisiting old friends

Some of you might recognize this one. I wanted to process some photos tonight, and I now have a hit list of things that I would like to print with more dedicated time. This one is a really subtle difference, but to my eye it is the difference between an interesting shot, and one I might hang on a wall.

Original Photo for reference:
https://365project.org/teriyakih/365/2019-04-26

Technical Insight:
Also I have set up my tablet (Huion) and am trying to use it more in processing. Light room is great, but it tends to generate strange artifacts even with 16 cores @5GHZ and 32GB RAM. It happens when use multiple luminosity selections with erase and add brushes (auto mask). Does anyone else come accross these issues?
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Photo Details

