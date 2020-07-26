Previous
Watching the Watcher by teriyakih
Photo 456

Watching the Watcher

This little beast was weary, but was also interested if I had anything to offer. Sadly I only had a camera.

--On the technical side-- I tried to "pull" the eye through the vegetation, creating a depth that the original aperture didn't have.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
