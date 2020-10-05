Previous
Through the trees by teriyakih
Photo 468

Through the trees

After talking some Photoshop training I am practicing with some fall pics to print for the house. Not my favorite, but It has the fall feel.
Teriyaki

I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
Milanie ace
What neat lighting
October 6th, 2020  
