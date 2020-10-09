Previous
Next
Hills of fire by teriyakih
Photo 471

Hills of fire

This fire was burning on the next hill over from where I went on a hike. The Forest service said that it wasn't something to be concerned about, but when I came back down I could see the trees on fire(shown here)
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise