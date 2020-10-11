Previous
Tower of Babel by teriyakih
Tower of Babel

From my hike in the 7 devils wilderness. I was amazed at that huge white layer of strata so far up the peak.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
I have always liked photography, but took a break for other hobbies. I am switching back now and really enjoying it. I mainly shoot nature,...
