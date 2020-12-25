Sign up
Photo 497
The long Haul... best on black.
Another from the library that was good but never made the cut. It always lacked contrast, and was needed a large crop.....so i got to practice dodging and burning with color, and using luminosity masks.....That and a re-size really helped it!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to spend more time getting some aspect I really like in a shot, but put up less...
497
PhylM-S
ace
beautifully cool shot
December 26th, 2020
