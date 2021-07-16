Previous
New neighbor by teriyakih
Photo 556

New neighbor

This little guy is guarding the flowers, so we put up a feeder by his perch!
16th July 2021

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
Photo Details

Teriyaki
And just for reference, this is a 400mm 6.3 with a 1.4tc, (effective 840mm f9 lens) shot in deep shadow - so don't let people tell you it can't be done, it is difficult, but with moderate or better contrast and the center AF sensor, it will work!)
July 17th, 2021  
