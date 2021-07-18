Sign up
Photo 557
Trail Guest
It took two shoots, but on the way home stopped and used my phone to get some side light and an work different angles. Happy that the bicyclists didn't run over it while I was hiking!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
1
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful shot of your shroom! The light on the gills is perfect.
July 19th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice capture of the details
July 19th, 2021
