Photo 688
The big snag
While wondering around the forest, I am trying out the new cell phone camera and seeing how much I like for small web posts vs the DSLR.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
0
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
689
photos
68
followers
78
following
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908U1
Taken
7th September 2022 1:41pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 15th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great pov!
September 15th, 2022
