defining my place by thedarkroom
Photo 1217

defining my place

Our theme this week if you want to join in is a photo that defines where you live. Australia, I am constantly reminded by people from other countries, is a scary place where everything can kill you. Funny how I've lived here nearly 60 years and just never think of it that way. These beauties are not even venomous and when this fella looked me full in the eye the other day, through my kitchen window I thought - yep 'this is Australia'. @koalagardens - what defines where you live?
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Diana ace
Darkness and no electricity!

Jokes aside, a wonderful shot! I suppose what I see most frequently are the Dikkops ;-)
September 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture. I suppose living in Alberta it is the long winter months
September 20th, 2022  
